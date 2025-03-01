AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China February manufacturing activity hits three-month high

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2025 10:58am

BEIJING: China’s manufacturing activity returned to expansion in February, an official factory survey showed on Saturday, indicating that Beijing’s stimulus measures are helping shore up a patchy recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) was 50.2 in February, a three-month high, compared to 49.1 in January and above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction. It beat a median forecast of 49.9 in a Reuters poll.

China’s $18 trillion economy hit the government’s growth target of “around 5%” in 2024 though in an uneven manner, with exports and industrial output far outpacing retail sales while unemployment remained stubbornly high.

Beijing is expected to maintain the same growth target this year, but analysts are uncertain over how quickly policymakers can revive sluggish demand, even as U.S. President Donald Trump’s punitive trade curbs put more pressure on Chinese exporters.

To sustain growth and counter rising external pressures, policymakers have pledged higher fiscal spending, increased debt issuance and further monetary easing.

China tells its AI leaders to avoid US travel over security concerns, WSJ reports

Trump said on Thursday he would slap an extra 10% duty on Chinese goods on March 4, on top of the 10% tariff that he levied on February 4 over the fentanyl opioid crisis, to push Beijing to do more to stop the trafficking of the deadly drug.

That would result in a cumulative 20% tariff, which is still lower than the 60% he threatened on the campaign trail.

The non-manufacturing PMI, which includes services and construction, rose to 50.4 from 50.2 in January.

Investors are looking to the annual parliament meeting that will begin on March 5, when the government is expected to unveil fresh stimulus measures, alongside economic targets.

Further support for the struggling property sector and indebted local developers could also be announced, which significantly impact domestic demand and local government finances.

Getting Chinese consumers spending again would reduce producers’ exposure to Trump’s tariff threats.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast the private sector Caixin PMI rose 50.3, from 50.1 in January. The data will be released on March 3.

China China Economy

Comments

200 characters

China February manufacturing activity hits three-month high

Govt entities owe billions of rupees: TCP receivables stand at Rs308bn

Rs133bn shortfall: Feb provisional collection totals Rs850bn

Despite SNGPL warning: LDPL says unable to pay dues on time

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.38pc

Suicide bombing at Darul Uloom Haqqania martyrs 7

Stunned by angry Trump exchange, Ukrainians rally around Zelenskiy

Petrol price cut by Re0.50, HSD’s by Rs5.31

Insurance regulatory framework: SECP approves major amendments

H1 financial results: IMC’s net sales soar 66.7pc to Rs84.88bn

BYD partners with Mega Motor Company to deliver NEVs

Read more stories