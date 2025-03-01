AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
World

South Korea’s industry minister seeks exemption from Trump’s tariffs

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2025 10:56am

SEOUL: South Korea’s industry minister requested a tariff exemption in talks with the U.S. administration, Seoul’s industry ministry said on Saturday, as Washington moves forward with plans to impose new tariffs.

Ahn Duk-geun met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington this week, seeking tariff exemptions from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and discussing ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the ministry said in a statement.

“Minister Ahn discussed strengthening partnerships in strategic industries such as shipbuilding and advanced industries with commerce secretary Lutnick. At the same time, he conveyed South Korean companies’ concerns regarding the U.S. government’s tariff measures and requested tariff exemptions,” the industry ministry said.

South Korea and the U.S. have also agreed to set up a working-level channel to discuss tariff-related issues and cooperation in the shipbuilding sector, Seoul’s industry ministry said.

Ahn’s meeting with Lutnick marked the first ministerial-level trade talks between the countries in Trump’s second term, taking place amid a diplomatic vacuum as impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is suspended from duties over his short-lived imposition of martial law.

Trump sows confusion on tariffs for Canada and Mexico, floats 25% duty on EU goods

Ahn travelled to Washington, D.C. earlier this week to push for an exemption from U.S. steel tariffs and discuss ways to cooperate in energy and shipbuilding.

The trip came less than a week after Deputy Trade Minister Park Jong-won led the first major South Korean government delegation to visit Washington since Trump took office, asking his administration to exempt Seoul from steel and aluminium tariffs.

As a major global exporter and top trading partner with the United States, South Korea has viewed Trump’s measures with increasing concern.

Asia’s fourth-biggest economy is among 20 countries that have comprehensive free trade pacts with the United States. In the Asia-Pacific region, these include Australia and Singapore, while Japan has an agreement that focuses on critical minerals.

While the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement (FTA) allows most goods to be traded without tariffs, Trump this month announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium globally, including on South Korea. The new tariffs are set to take effect in March, while the U.S. president has also announced reciprocal tariffs on trading partners from April.

South Korea’s acting President and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok urged U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a video call on Friday to pay attention to South Korea’s contributions to the U.S. economy in Washington’s policymaking.

south korea US tariffs Trump tariffs

