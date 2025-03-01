AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Stunned by angry Trump exchange, Ukrainians rally around Zelenskiy

Reuters Published March 1, 2025 Updated March 1, 2025 12:36pm
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. Photo: Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainians on the streets of Kyiv rallied around President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday after his angry exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Zelenskiy openly challenged Trump over his approach toward Russian President Vladimir Putin at the meeting, urging him to “make no compromises with a killer.”

Trump accused Zelenskiy of risking World War Three and of being ungrateful to Washington for the military aid provided to Ukraine.

Trump, Zelenskiy White House meeting ends with shouting match

“Trump finally understood that Zelenskiy is a president that will not just give up,” said Mila, an HR manager who did not give a second name, speaking on a chilly night in central Kyiv.

“It is not Ukraine that is gambling with World War Three - more likely we are being used in this game as a bargaining chip,” said Oksana, a business consultant.

On social media, Ukrainian officials and other prominent individuals were also supportive of Zelenskiy, calling for unity in a country exhausted by three years of gruelling battle.

European leaders show support for Zelenskiy after Trump clash

“President Zelenskiy has the bravery and strength to stand up for what is right,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who was at the meeting with Trump, wrote on social media.

While most Kyivans Reuters spoke to said Ukraine would be able to keep going whatever lay ahead, some were concerned by the breakdown in relations between the two leaders.

“Without the arms supplied by the United States we will not win this war and I do not know what’s going to happen,” said Andriy, a 59-year-old university lecturer.

The meeting in Washington was intended to smooth choppy personal relations between Trump and Zelenskiy, with the two men due to sign an agreement that would have shared profits from Ukraine’s critical raw material deposits with the U.S.

Trump and Zelensky clash in Oval Office shouting match

Instead, it quickly turned into a vicious spat in front of the cameras as Trump visibly irritated Zelenskiy by refusing to condemn Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago and occupied parts of it since 2014.

“The agreement and the participation of the U.S. in the mineral deal would have stabilised relations. Now it is very scary,” said Petro, a 20-year-old student.

“I think it could have been approached in a more diplomatic way, but from the individual point of view I can understand Zelenskiy because the tone of the dialogue with Trump and Vance indicated it would end like this.”

Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

200 characters

Stunned by angry Trump exchange, Ukrainians rally around Zelenskiy

Govt entities owe billions of rupees: TCP receivables stand at Rs308bn

Rs133bn shortfall: Feb provisional collection totals Rs850bn

Despite SNGPL warning: LDPL says unable to pay dues on time

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.38pc

Suicide bombing at Darul Uloom Haqqania martyrs 7

Petrol price cut by Re0.50, HSD’s by Rs5.31

Insurance regulatory framework: SECP approves major amendments

H1 financial results: IMC’s net sales soar 66.7pc to Rs84.88bn

BYD partners with Mega Motor Company to deliver NEVs

Read more stories