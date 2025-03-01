Sindh announces Ramadan timings for govt offices

The Government of Sindh has notified working hours for government offices during the holy month of Ramadan.

As per the notification, timings for government offices operating on a five-day workweek will be from 10:00am to 4:00pm. On Friday, the office will function from 10:00am till 1:00pm.

For offices following a six-day workweek, the working hours will be from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Whereas, on Friday, the timings will be from 10:00am till 1:00pm.

Meanwhile, the Cent­ral Ruet-i-Hilal Commi­ttee meeting confirmed on Friday that the Ramadan 2025 moon was not sighted in Pakistan and that the first Ramadan will fall on March 02, 2025.

Whereas, Saudi Arabia and UAE began the holy month of Ramadan on Saturday (today).