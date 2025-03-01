Selling pressure mounts

KARACHI: Sentiments at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained negative on the last trading day of the week, primarily due to selling pressure from profit-taking.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index lost another 532.64 points or 0.47 percent, closing at 113,251.67 points Friday compared to 113,784.31 points on Thursday.

Overall share trading activity on the ready counter rose to 472.078 million shares on Friday compared to 397.393 million shares were traded a day earlier. Total trading volume was increased to Rs 22.778 billion up from Rs 19.327 billion.

On Friday, BRIndex100 lost 52.44 points or 0.44 percent to close at 11,868.02 points with a total share trading volume of 406.510 million. It touched an intraday high of 11,920.46 points and an intraday low of 11,868.02 points.

BRIndex30 opened at 35,807.87 points and closed at 35,607.46 points, which was 200.41 points or 0.56 percent lower than previous close with total volume of 246.624 million.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed under pressure amid consolidation near earnings season close and Govt projections over spike in CPI inflation next month. Dismal earnings of PPL&OGDCL, concerns over IMF-led corporate and provincial tax reforms, and uncertainty over IMF approvals for the power tax relief and federal budget FY26 proposals played a catalyst role in bearish close, he added.

The market capitalization declined by Rs 53 billion to Rs 13.981 trillion. Out of 444 active scrips, 119 closed in positive and 263 in negative while the value of 62 stocks remained unchanged.

Pak Int. Bulk was the volume leader with 52.24 million shares and closed at Rs 9.60 followed by WorldCall Telecom that closed at Rs 1.41 with 43.458 million shares. National BankXD ranked third with 28.271 million shares and closed at Rs 80.01.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited and Khyber Tobacco Company Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 72.99 and Rs 27.46, respectively to close at Rs 9,373.66 and Rs 302.01 while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and PIA Holding Company Limited B were the top losers declining by Rs 369.49 and Rs 78.41 respectively to close at Rs 23,030.50 and Rs 805.88.

Analyst at JS said the market faced selling pressure in the energy sector, with stocks like MARI, POL, and PPL trading in the red. Despite buying interest in the banking sector, the overall sentiment remained cautious due to concerns over inflation and global economic uncertainties.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 91.84 points or 0.42 percent to close at 21,827.71 points with a total turnover of 5.181 million. BR Cement Index lost 36.45 points or 0.29 percent to 12,497.75 points with a total turnover of 37.904 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 182.09 points or 0.6 percent to close at 30,605.49 points with a total turnover of 62.137 million shares. BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 18,658.09 points with a net negative change of 5.05 points or a percentage change of 0.03 and a total turnover of 21,116,034.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 11,232.75, down by 54 points or 0.48 percent with a total turnover of 32.801 million shares. BR Tech. & Comm. Index fell 116.65 points or 2.27 percent to close at 5,032.05 points with a total turnover of 71.712 million shares.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025