H1 financial results: IMC’s net sales soar 66.7pc to Rs84.88bn

Recorder Report Published March 1, 2025 Updated March 1, 2025 08:57am

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) has announced robust financial results for the half-year that ended on December 31, 2024, demonstrating significant growth amid Pakistan’s improving economic landscape.

The Toyota manufacturer reported net sales of Rs. 84.88 billion for the six months, representing a substantial increase from Rs. 50.91 billion recorded in the same period last year. This 66.7% growth was primarily attributed to higher sales volumes of both Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Completely Built Up (CBU) vehicles, complemented by enhanced cost efficiencies and localization efforts.

Indus Motor Company’s profit up 58% at Rs5.09bn in 1QFY25

The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) doubled, reaching Rs. 9.96 billion compared to Rs. 4.96 billion in the corresponding period last year. This remarkable growth in profitability stems from increased sales volumes, reduced input material costs, favorable exchange rate movements, and strategic cost management initiatives. Investment income also contributed significantly to strengthening the company’s financial position.

Ali Asghar Jamali, Chief Executive Officer of IMC, noted that the half-year has been characterized by a stable economic outlook, improved trade balance, and lower inflation - all favorable factors for the automotive sector. However, he emphasized that challenges persist due to high taxation and duties affecting vehicle affordability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

