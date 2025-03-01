AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-01

Dollar slips after inflation, consumer data

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2025 06:28am

NEW YORK: The US dollar edged lower on Friday following two straight days of gains, after a reading on inflation was largely as anticipated by investors while consumer spending unexpectedly fell.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.3% in January, in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters, after advancing by an unrevised 0.3% in December. In the 12 months through January, prices rose 2.5% after increasing 2.6% in December.

But consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, dropped 0.2% last month after an upwardly revised 0.8% increase in December.

“I have a suspicion that this is idiosyncratic on the spending side in January. At the same time, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get real weakness in February and March in view of the decline in consumer confidence,” said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie in New York.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.1% to 107.25, with the euro up 0.18% at $1.0416.

For the week, the dollar is up about 0.5% but down more than 1% for February, poised for its largest monthly decline since August.

Expectations the Federal Reserve will cut rates by at least 25 basis points (bps) at its June meeting edged up after the data, with markets pricing in a 71.4% chance of a cut, up from nearly 70% in the prior sessions, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Fed officials have recently indicated they expect the central bank to hold rates steady until there is more clarity surrounding the impact of tariffs on inflation and a slowing economy.

The greenback had fallen earlier this week nearly 4% from a more than two-year high in January on renewed worries about US economic growth and inflation as Trump shifted tariff deadlines on Canada and Mexico.

Investors are also bracing for the labor market impact from actions by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Elon Musk.

“DOGE is important from the perspective that it creates a lot of nervousness then you have the tariffs. And you remember, you’re going into this situation with not a very strong job security sentiment to begin with,” said Wizman.

On Thursday, Trump said his proposed tariffs of 25% on Mexican and Canadian goods would take effect on March 4, along with an extra 10% duty on Chinese imports, after some confusion over earlier in the week as to whether they would be held off until April.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.06% versus the greenback to C$1.44 while the Mexican peso was up 0.22% versus the dollar at 20.45.

Canada’s gross domestic product in the fourth quarter expanded by 2.6% on an annualized basis, surpassing widespread expectations for growth of 1.8%, as a jump in consumer spending, business investments and exports lifted growth.

US US economy Dollar US dollar US investors USD US inflation US consumer data US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Dollar slips after inflation, consumer data

Govt entities owe billions of rupees: TCP receivables stand at Rs308bn

Rs133bn shortfall: Feb provisional collection totals Rs850bn

Despite SNGPL warning: LDPL says unable to pay dues on time

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.38pc

Suicide bombing at Darul Uloom Haqqania martyrs 7

Petrol price cut by Re0.50, HSD’s by Rs5.31

Insurance regulatory framework: SECP approves major amendments

H1 financial results: IMC’s net sales soar 66.7pc to Rs84.88bn

BYD partners with Mega Motor Company to deliver NEVs

Three more judges for SHC CB nominated: JCP nominates five more judges for SC CB

Read more stories