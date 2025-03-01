AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 01, 2025
Markets Print 2025-03-01

Japan’s Nikkei ends at 5-month low

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2025 06:28am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended at a five-month low on Friday, as chip-related stocks tracked Nvidia’s sharp overnight declines, with Advantest tanking nearly 9%.

The Nikkei index fell below 37,000 for the first time since September 19 and hit a low of 36,840.12 in intraday trade.

The index closed 2.88% lower at 37,155.5, its lowest close since September 19, in its biggest daily fall since September 30.

The broader Topix lost 1.98% to 2,682.09.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply lower overnight, weighed down by an 8.5% slump in chipmaker Nvidia after its quarterly report failed to rekindle Wall Street’s AI rally, while investors focused on data pointing to a cooling US economy.

“Investors had some hope on chip-related shares after seeing Nvidia’s outlook in the previous session, but they dumped those today after seeing the market reaction to Nvidia,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

Japanese chip-related stocks, key components of the index, showed mixed movements in the last session, as they awaited Nvidia’s performance on Wall Street. The Nikkei gained 0.3% on Thursday.

Overnight, Nvidia tumbled 8.5% after the Silicon Valley company gave a weaker-than-expected quarterly forecast for gross margin that overshadowed an upbeat revenue outlook.

