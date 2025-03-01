Japan’s Nikkei ends at 5-month low

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended at a five-month low on Friday, as chip-related stocks tracked Nvidia’s sharp overnight declines, with Advantest tanking nearly 9%.

The Nikkei index fell below 37,000 for the first time since September 19 and hit a low of 36,840.12 in intraday trade.

The index closed 2.88% lower at 37,155.5, its lowest close since September 19, in its biggest daily fall since September 30.

The broader Topix lost 1.98% to 2,682.09.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply lower overnight, weighed down by an 8.5% slump in chipmaker Nvidia after its quarterly report failed to rekindle Wall Street’s AI rally, while investors focused on data pointing to a cooling US economy.

“Investors had some hope on chip-related shares after seeing Nvidia’s outlook in the previous session, but they dumped those today after seeing the market reaction to Nvidia,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

Japanese chip-related stocks, key components of the index, showed mixed movements in the last session, as they awaited Nvidia’s performance on Wall Street. The Nikkei gained 0.3% on Thursday.

Overnight, Nvidia tumbled 8.5% after the Silicon Valley company gave a weaker-than-expected quarterly forecast for gross margin that overshadowed an upbeat revenue outlook.