NUST organises water conservation awareness walk

ISLAMABAD: The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) on Friday demonstrated its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability by organising a water conservation awareness walk at Islamabad campus.

The initiative was led by Rector NUST, Dr Muhammad Zahid Latif, who was joined by Pro-Rectors and Principals of various schools and an overwhelming number of students and faculty members.

The students carried their pledges and messages on placards related to water conservation and climate change as they participated in the walk. This campaign underscores the university’s collective dedication to tackling water-related challenges.

