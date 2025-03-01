Sindh govt to help craftswomen, artisans connect to international market: minister

KARACHI: The Sindh government’s Women Development Department will soon launch an E-commerce website and smartphone application to enable craftswomen and female artisans from rural and deprived areas of the province to connect with prospective buyers in international market.

Sindh Women Development Minister Shaheena Sher Ali stated this while speaking at the 17th CSR Summit & Awards-2025, organised by the National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH).

She said that 100 female skilled workers from every district in Sindh would soon be trained to use e-commerce services for their connectivity with foreign markets.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui said that the federal government had approved the release of funds to the MNAs, which would be utilised to undertake development projects.

CEO of Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS), Brig Tarique Quadir Lakhiar (retired) said that Rescue 1122 service had been operational in Sindh with 461 ambulances, which would soon be expanded to 640 vehicles.

Chief Operating Officer of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Muhammad Ghazzal said that earlier Saylani Trust had partnered with the Thar Foundation to impart the latest IT training to Thari students.

He said the mass IT education programme of Saylani Trust had been producing Faryal Asif of Al-Furqan Welfare Organisation, Naeem Qureshi NFEH President and others also spoke.

