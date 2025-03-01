AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-01

Punjab govt approves funding for IT equipments for 3 depts

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2025 06:28am

LAHORE: To support financial and procurement digitisation, the Punjab government has approved funding for IT equipment and essential services for the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), the Board of Revenue and the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Project Steering Committee of the Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness Program (PRIDE), which was chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Friday. Senior officials from the PPRA, Board of Revenue, Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, Punjab Information Technology Board, Punjab Finance Department and PRIDE participated in the meeting.

The Committee reviewed the province’s progress in digitalising financial and administrative operations under PRIDE. Based on programme management recommendations, the committee approved future action plans and endorsed analysing the user experience of the e-procurement system to enhance its effectiveness. Additionally, the development of a Disaster Risk Financing Strategy to address natural disasters and climate-related financial risks was approved.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister reaffirmed that ensuring financial transparency remains a top priority for the Punjab government. He emphasised that enhancing transparency and efficiency in government procurement is crucial, adding that implementing the e-procurement system will help eliminate financial mismanagement and optimise resource utilisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab govt Board of Revenue Punjab Excise and Taxation Department

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt approves funding for IT equipments for 3 depts

Govt entities owe billions of rupees: TCP receivables stand at Rs308bn

Rs133bn shortfall: Feb provisional collection totals Rs850bn

Despite SNGPL warning: LDPL says unable to pay dues on time

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.38pc

Suicide bombing at Darul Uloom Haqqania martyrs 7

Petrol price cut by Re0.50, HSD’s by Rs5.31

Insurance regulatory framework: SECP approves major amendments

H1 financial results: IMC’s net sales soar 66.7pc to Rs84.88bn

BYD partners with Mega Motor Company to deliver NEVs

Three more judges for SHC CB nominated: JCP nominates five more judges for SC CB

Read more stories