Punjab govt approves funding for IT equipments for 3 depts

LAHORE: To support financial and procurement digitisation, the Punjab government has approved funding for IT equipment and essential services for the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), the Board of Revenue and the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Project Steering Committee of the Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness Program (PRIDE), which was chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Friday. Senior officials from the PPRA, Board of Revenue, Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, Punjab Information Technology Board, Punjab Finance Department and PRIDE participated in the meeting.

The Committee reviewed the province’s progress in digitalising financial and administrative operations under PRIDE. Based on programme management recommendations, the committee approved future action plans and endorsed analysing the user experience of the e-procurement system to enhance its effectiveness. Additionally, the development of a Disaster Risk Financing Strategy to address natural disasters and climate-related financial risks was approved.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister reaffirmed that ensuring financial transparency remains a top priority for the Punjab government. He emphasised that enhancing transparency and efficiency in government procurement is crucial, adding that implementing the e-procurement system will help eliminate financial mismanagement and optimise resource utilisation.

