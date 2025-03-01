AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-01

‘FoodAg Manufacturing 2025’ ends with record-breaking contracts

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2025 06:28am

LAHORE: FoodAg Manufacturing 2025 concludes with record-breaking over $200 million contracts, 400 B2B meetings, and unprecedented industry collaborations

The highly anticipated FoodAg Manufacturing 2025, held from February 26 to February 28, 2025, concluded on a high note, solidifying its position as the premier global event for the food and agriculture manufacturing industry.

The event attracted industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from around the world, culminating in groundbreaking deals, strategic partnerships, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The event facilitated over $200 million in expected business contracts, showcasing the immense potential of the food and agriculture manufacturing sector.

These deals spanned across various segments, including sustainable packaging, advanced agricultural technologies, salt, mango, sesame seed and innovative food processing solutions.

In a high-profile meeting on the sidelines of the FoodAg Manufacturing, Chief Executive TDAP and Secretary TDAP met with Daifullah AlFawaz, Director of Food & Agro at the Ministry of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to explore mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The discussions focused on collaboration in key sectors such as rice, livestock (especially meat products), fruits and vegetables, fish products and halal products.

AlFawaz also highlighted his engagements with Pakistan’s public and private sector stakeholders and his visits to leading agri-businesses and food processing facilities, including Guard Rice and Tazij Meats & Food.

This visit reflects the deepening trade and investment collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, following recent delegation exchanges and Pakistan’s Single Country Exhibition in Jeddah.

AlFawaz also met with Super Foods to discuss rice exports and Fauji Foods to explore expanding frozen fruit and French fries exports to Saudi Arabia.

Over 400 pre-arranged B2B meetings took place during the event, connecting manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers from across the globe.

Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to participate in exclusive factory visits, gaining firsthand insights into cutting-edge manufacturing processes and technologies.

The event featured dedicated provincial pavilions, highlighting the unique agricultural and manufacturing capabilities of various regions. These pavilions served as a platform for local businesses to showcase their products, forge international partnerships, and explore new market opportunities.

15 MoUs were signed during the event, paving the way for future collaborations in processing machinery, ingredients, agritech solutions, packaging, mango, sesame seed, rice and salt. These agreements underscore the commitment of industry leaders to drive innovation and sustainability in the food and agriculture sector.

The signing of numerous Memoranda of Understanding and the significant deals brokered between companies like Badot, Bio Mark Pharmaceuticals, World Trading, Wireless Seeds, STS Robotech, Shijiazhuang, A-One Halal and Dawon Solution underscore the power of collaboration in fostering innovation and cross-border partnerships.

The visit of Daifullah AlFawaz from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the high level TDAP meetings, further demonstrate the strong international interest in Pakistan’s agricultural potential. The event concluded with a grand networking dinner on February 28, 2025, attended by over industry leaders, government officials, and international delegates.

Building on the success of this year’s event, the organizers have already announced plans for FoodAg Manufacturing 2026, which promises to be even bigger and better. With a focus on sustainability, technology, and global collaboration, the event will continue to drive the future of food and agriculture manufacturing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan FoodAg FoodAg Exhibition FoodAg Manufacturing 2025 exhibition FoodAg Manufacturing Expo food manufacturing industries

Comments

200 characters

‘FoodAg Manufacturing 2025’ ends with record-breaking contracts

Govt entities owe billions of rupees: TCP receivables stand at Rs308bn

Rs133bn shortfall: Feb provisional collection totals Rs850bn

Despite SNGPL warning: LDPL says unable to pay dues on time

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.38pc

Suicide bombing at Darul Uloom Haqqania martyrs 7

Petrol price cut by Re0.50, HSD’s by Rs5.31

Insurance regulatory framework: SECP approves major amendments

H1 financial results: IMC’s net sales soar 66.7pc to Rs84.88bn

BYD partners with Mega Motor Company to deliver NEVs

Three more judges for SHC CB nominated: JCP nominates five more judges for SC CB

Read more stories