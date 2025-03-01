CM slams bomb blast in Nowshera mosque

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned a bomb blast in a mosque in Nowshera.

Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid ul Haq and other worshippers in the bomb blast, the CM prayed for the speedy recovery of the worshippers injured in the blast. She said, “The bomb blast after Friday prayers in the Akora Khattak Jamia Mosque is a terrorist activity. We will win the war against terrorism, the entire nation is united and steadfast for its complete elimination.”

Moreover, the CM expressed profound sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in various traffic accidents. She expressed profound grief over the loss of precious human lives of four people, including two women, in a collision between a truck and a car at Kotla Mor in the area of Rawalpindi and in another traffic accident near Chakwal. She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families and directed to take a stern action against the negligent driver.

