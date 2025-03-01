AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-01

Registration of tech, vocational training centres: CM directs authorities to launch online portal

Muhammad Saleem Published 01 Mar, 2025 06:28am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to launch an online portal to ensure easy and fastest online registration of technical and vocational training institutions from March 1, as she envisioned the provision of excellent opportunities of technical education for the youth.

She said, “From receipt of application to the issuance of certificate, the entire process will be completely online. Registration will be open for the entire duration of three-year DAE courses at a discounted fee.”

She said, “Condition of opening a bank account in the name of institution has been relaxed, and must be had before the issuance of certificate by the institution. Freedom from the hassle of visiting offices for the students and their parents will be ensured by providing them all relevant information on a single click.”

The chief minister said, “Under the Punjab Skills Development Authority Act 2019, it has been made mandatory for all technical and vocational training institutions to get themselves registered with the Punjab Skills Development Authority. In case of violation, six months imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 01 million will be imposed.”

She highlighted, “A list of 622 illegal/unapproved institutions has been published on the website of Punjab Skills Development Authority. Details of all approved institutions along with the approved courses are available on the web portal to ensure students’ convenience. Curriculums of the approved courses are also available on the PSDA website.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Online complaints regarding any illegal institution can be filed on the website, www.psda.punjab.gov.pk.”

She underscored, “A dedicated Helpline 042-99231184 has also been set up for seeking the required information on technical and vocational training institutions.”

She noted, “Punjab Skills Development Authority can also be contacted via email at [email protected].”

The chief minister said, “We want our youth to move towards self-employment by making them skillful. We want to provide opportunities to the unemployed, the valuable asset of the country.”

