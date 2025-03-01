AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-01

‘PTI, its daily wagers unable to digest Punjab’s progress’: Azma

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2025 06:28am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that PTI and its daily wagers cannot digest Punjab’s development.

She emphasised that not a single project remained incomplete in the one-year tenure of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s government. She also criticised the previous government, saying that corruption under the names “Pinky” and “Gogi” was rampant, and every official position had a fixed rate for appointments and transfers.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR, Azma Bokhari said that Punjab’s outstanding performance under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership is troubling certain elements.

“In just one year, the Punjab government has completed every project, and practical steps have been taken on all initiatives without the need for door-to-door announcements,” she said.

She highlighted that a particular political party has serious issues with Punjab’s progress. “Usman Buzdar needed to use Shahbaz Sharif’s name to introduce himself,” she remarked.

During the PTI government, they were busy arresting Maryam Nawaz in front of her father, while corruption thrived under the aliases of “Pinky” and “Gogi.”

Every official post had a set price, and appointments and transfers were sold for money, she added.

She further said that PTI’s era was filled with scandals.

“There is no real record of their projects; they only existed on social media. Their leaders referred to their own as ‘Mahatma,’ and even ‘Mahatma’ himself said that Usman Buzdar had to showcase his performance through advertisements,” she added.

Azma Bokhari criticised PTI’s advertisements, saying that major projects were only on paper.

“Their tenure was all about catchy slogans, whether it was the promise of 50,000 houses or millions of jobs, but practically nothing was delivered. Usman Buzdar’s administration failed to deliver because they were too busy with their distractions,” she stated.

PTI PMLN Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister Punjab development

