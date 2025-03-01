LPG prices down by Rs6.15 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday decreased Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices by Rs6.15 per kilogram for both domestic and commercial consumers for the month of March 2025. These new prices will be effective from today (March 1).

Last month (February), the prices were increased by Rs3.68/kg.

According to a notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) here on Friday, the price of an 11.8-kilogram domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced to 2,924, down from Rs2,997. Similarly, the cost of a commercial LPG cylinder (45.4 kg) has been reduced by Rs280, now priced at Rs11,300 compared to the previous rate of Rs11,580.

The OGRA said the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has decreased by 3.18 percent.

