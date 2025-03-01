NA-213 Umerkot by-polls: PPPP invites applications for party tickets

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari has invited applications from candidates aspiring for party tickets to contest the by-election for the NA-213 Umerkot.

Bukhari announced that the PPPP ticket seekers must submit their applications along with a non-refundable fee of PKR 50,000 in the shape of a bank draft against PPPP by March 3 at Bilawal House, Karachi.

The NA-213 Umerkot seat fell vacant following the demise of Nawab Yousuf Talpur.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the deadline for submitting nomination papers for the constituency is March 6. The polling for by election is April 17.

