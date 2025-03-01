The beauty of Ramazan

Ramazan is just around the corner and this year in Pakistan we will also be having some World Cup cricket matches during this holy month, which is a little unusual as Ramazan has always been an exclusive domain for fasting praying and also strictly observing prayers at appointed times without any disturbance.

Anyway I am sure that the faithful will adjust and ensure that the matches do not interrupt their Ramazan schedule in any way.

The intention of writing about all this is not to discuss cricket in Ramazan but reflect on how over the years this holy month has evolved from a simple religious observance to becoming a period not only for religious observance but hectic commercial activities including lavish Iftar parties across the country.

The first activity in the early days of Pakistan was the moon-sighting event. On expected days when the new moon could be sighted people in all localities would gather in some open space for the sighting.

Yes an open space not a tall building. This was because of lack of high-rise buildings in the city. Yes there were hardly any high rise buildings in those days and that is why one could see the clock tower at Empress Market from nearly the entire city.

It was also not very difficult to sight the moon if it happened to be in the vicinity as there was hardly any pollution and soon there would be cries of “I saw it” emanating from various groups.

This would be followed by loud chants of “Chand Mubarak” and the more excited would run home to inform the ladies in the house about the wonderful news of moon-sighting. Yes the ladies mostly observed Purdah and did not venture out for this event.

As the male members of the family started their preparations to rush to the nearby mosque they were reminded by the ladies not to forget to get some essential items for the first Sehri of the holy month.

The first TV transmission in Pakistan was telecast on 26th November 1964; so prior to that in the early sixties the way to inform the people about the end of Sehri were loud sirens in all localities.

What about the beginning of Sehri? This was taken care of by self-appointed drum beaters who at the beginning of Sehri would spread around the entire city beating drums and shouting “Get up it is time for Sehri”. These were mostly volunteers who would then on Eid day appear in the localities they had served during Ramazan beating same drum, which informed the population that these were the people who had announced Sehri for them during the holy month. Every resident of course gave them Eidi, which was well deserved. The more caring would even give them a new suit of clothes.

What about Iftar parties? No such events that I remember during my childhood. Ramazan was usually a very close family affair and even if there was a gathering of sorts it would be within the close family and even then everyone would be in a hurry to go to the mosque for offering Tarawih.

Not the huge gatherings in five star hotels or posh restaurants as is the routine now days. There is still that urgency in some guests of Iftar parties to leave early to catch the Tarawih prayers but not all are driven by such motivation.

As you can see the observance of Ramazan has changed dramatically over the years. As the population has grown our mosques are now overflowing during prayer timings, shopping centers are bustling with shoppers who reach huge numbers as the holy month draws to an end. If during the closing days of the holy month you go to a shopping centre you would not believe that there is any form of recession or financial difficulties faced by the locals.

The beauty of the month actually lies in the spirit of giving, which manifests itself in different forms and allows the ordinary and the poor to also enjoy the delights of a holy month that enriches both the soul and the body.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025