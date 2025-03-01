AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Opinion Print 2025-03-01

Attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania

Published 01 Mar, 2025 06:28am

According to media reports and the statements issued by the KPK government and the management of the Darul Uloom, which was set up in 1947 by a revered Islamic scholar Abdul Haq, at least seven people, including JUI-S leader Maulana Hamidul Haq, were killed when a suicide blast ripped through this religious education institution in KP’s Nowshera district yesterday.

The blast occurred as people were gathered for Friday prayers in the main hall of the Darul Uloom. This act of terrorism serves as a grim reminder of growing challenge of terrorism in the country, particularly in KP.

No doubt, our soldiers have been laying down their lives day in and day out in order to rid the country of the despicable menace of terrorism and extremism. The operations that they have carried out along with law enforcement agencies have resulted in elimination of a very large number of terrorists and extremists in recent months. But this war is far from over.

The Darul Uloom incident has taken place two days before the start of holy month of Ramazan. Hence the need for stepping up anti-terrorism operations by further strengthening intelligence-gathering networks in KPK, particularly in areas that formerly constituted the then FATA. The situation also underscores the need for enhanced cooperation between KP and federal governments. Needless to say, there is no room for complacency.

Wazir Ali Bangash (Peshawar)

