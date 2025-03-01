AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan

Japanese CG hosts Emperor’s birthday reception

Press Release Published 01 Mar, 2025 06:28am

KARACHI: The Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Hattori Masaru, hosted the “Emperor’s Birthday Reception” (National Day Celebration) on February 26 to celebrate the 65th birthday of His Majesty, the Emperor Naruhito.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including the Chief Guest of the event, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, the guest of honor Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister of Sindh for Energy, Planning & Development, Fahd Haroon, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Mayor of Karachi, other prominent politicians, diplomats, and notable figures from various sectors.

In his welcome remarks, Consul General Hattori expressed his pleasure at hosting his second national day reception in Karachi. He reflected on the longstanding and cordial relations between Japan and Pakistan, highlighting recent efforts to enhance bilateral cooperations.

He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan and collaborating with the local, provincial and federal governments to promote mutual development and prosperity.

The evening concluded with a ceremonial cake-cutting, followed by a dinner featuring a blend of Japanese and Pakistani cuisines, symbolizing the cultural harmony and friendship between the two nations.

