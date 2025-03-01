AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-01

Sindh govt to take control of Green Line and Orange Line BRT on March 10

Press Release Published 01 Mar, 2025 06:28am

KARACHI: The Sindh Mass Transit Authority Board has approved taking over the control of the Green Line and Orange Line BRT. The 14th meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Board was chaired by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting was attended by Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Islam Sheikh, Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro, Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Managing Director of SMTA Kamal Dayo, Member of Planning and Development Sikandar Sheikh, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, consultants, and other key stakeholders.

Experts participating in the meeting presented their suggestions for the effective management of the Green Line and Orange Line BRT. Discussions were held on sending the documents related to the Green Line and Orange Line BRT agreements to the Law Department for legal validation. It was also approved to retain the existing human resource structure of the Green Line and Orange Line BRT for three months.

During the meeting, Sharjeel Memon stated that the Sindh government is committed to providing modern and high-quality travel facilities to the public. The transfer of the Green Line and Orange Line BRT will further improve the public transport system. The Sindh government will work on further developing the Green Line and Orange Line BRTs.

He further added that to provide fast, comfortable, and excellent travel facilities to the public, more reforms are being introduced in the transport sector. The Sindh government will utilize all necessary resources to make this system more stable and effective.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

