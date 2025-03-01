AIRLINK 186.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.93%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.69%)
FCCL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.37%)
HUBC 130.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
MLCF 53.44 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.18%)
PACE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.18%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
PIAHCLA 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.16%)
POWER 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.14%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.04%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.46%)
SEARL 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.02 (-7.43%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
SYM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-8.53%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.58%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says Ukraine must make ‘compromises’ with Russia

AFP Published 01 Mar, 2025 12:21am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump told President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday that Ukraine will have to make “compromises” in a truce with Moscow, while Zelensky insisted that there should be no concessions with Russia’s “killer” leader.

“You can’t do any deals without compromises. So certainly he’s going to have to make some compromises, but hopefully they won’t be as big as some people think,” Trump said at a White House meeting.

But showing Trump pictures of war atrocities and referring to President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky said there should be “no compromises with a killer on our territory.”

“Crazy Russians,” he said, had deported Ukrainian children and committed war crimes during their three-year invasion of his country.

Despite the tension over who should make concessions in the search for an end to the war, Zelensky said, “I think President Trump is on our side.”

Trump and Zelensky clash in Oval Office shouting match

He said that he would be speaking to the US president about the “crucial” need for a so-called US security “backstop” to any European deployments of peacekeepers monitoring an eventual truce.

“This is crucial, this is what we want to speak about, this is very important,” he said.

Trump has alarmed Kyiv and European allies with his abrupt U-turn in US policy, ending what had been full-throated support for Ukraine’s attempt to defeat the Russian invasion and casting himself as a mediator between Putin and Zelensky.

Trump told Zelensky that a truce is “fairly close.”

He also said that a deal he was set to sign with Zelensky allowing US exploitation of Ukraine’s natural resources would be “very fair.”

The resources deal is intended to give the United States access to rare-earth and other critical minerals as part of an overall plan to help Ukraine recover after a truce.

Zelensky told Trump that he should visit his embattled nation. “You have to come and to look.”

Donald Trump White House Volodymyr Zelensky

Comments

200 characters

Trump says Ukraine must make ‘compromises’ with Russia

Govt reduces petrol, diesel prices for next fortnight

Trump and Zelensky clash in Oval Office shouting match

At least 4 dead, 20 injured as blast rips through Darul Uloom Haqqania in KP’s Nowshera

Ramadan 2025: moon not sighted in Pakistan, first roza to be on March 2

KSE-100 Index closes over 500 points lower as selling persists

Islamabad says eight Pakistanis deported from US

Hutchison Ports presents $1bn investment plan to modernise Pakistan’s ports

Tiangong: Pakistan to send first astronaut to China’s space station

Sindh increases penalties: Late registration could cost vehicle owners up to Rs200,000

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Read more stories