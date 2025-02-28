Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE

The Saudi authorities announced on Friday that the holy month of Ramadan will begin on Saturday, March 1, after the sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon.

“The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Ramadhān 1446 will begin tonight,” the official X handle of Harmain also confirmed.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, felicitated citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Muslims worldwide on the Holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s moon-sighting committee has also confirmed that the Ramadan crescent was sighted in the skies of Abu Dhabi and that the country will observe the first fasting day on Monday.