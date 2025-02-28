AIRLINK 186.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.93%)
Feb 28, 2025
Technology

Intel delays $28 billion Ohio chip factories to 2030, local media reports

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2025 08:28pm

Intel’s promised $28 billion chip fabrication plants in Ohio are facing further delays, with the first factory in New Albany expected to not be completed until 2030, local media outlet The Columbus Dispatch reported on Friday.

The factory will begin operations sometime shortly thereafter in either 2030 or 2031, the report said, citing the chipmaker.

Intel to invest more than $28bn to build two chip factories in Ohio

The changes were made so Intel can align its factory operation with market demand and better “manage capital responsibly”, the report cited Naga Chandrasekaran, general manager of Intel Foundry Manufacturing, as saying in a message to workers.

Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Intel Ohio chip factories

