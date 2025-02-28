Tournament record gives New Zealand confidence against India, says Bracewell

DUBAI: New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell on Friday said his team’s top record against India in ICC tournaments gives them confidence ahead of their final group clash in the Champions Trophy.

The first two teams into the semi-finals of the 50-over tournament clash on Sunday in Dubai with unbeaten records and with the winner to top Group A.

Bracewell returned match-winning figures of 4-26 in New Zealand’s previous victory over Bangladesh, a result that knocked hosts Pakistan out of the eight-nation tournament.

The meeting of the two unbeaten teams comes after New Zealand registered a surprise 3-0 Test whitewash in India in October and November last year.

The Black Caps hold a clear advantage over India with nine wins, five losses and one no-result at International Cricket Council (ICC) white-ball tournaments.

“I think we don’t like to put too much pressure on ourselves,” Bracewell told reporters.

“Obviously coming off a great Test series win, it gives us a lot of confidence that we can and we’ve got a really good record against India in ICC events.

“I think we like to take a game and not try and let the moment get to us.”

Bracewell said: “It’s worked well for us in the past. We just try and play our style of cricket and our brand of cricket and it seems to be a good match-up so far.”

New Zealand hammered Pakistan in the tournament opener in Karachi and then humbled Bangladesh in Rawalpindi to keep up their momentum.

The pitches in Dubai, where India are playing all their Champions Trophy matches after they refused to tour Pakistan due to political reasons, has behaved differently from the tracks in Pakistan.

While the matches in Pakistan have been high-scoring, the totals have not exceeded 244 on sluggish pitches in Dubai, which have also not seen any dew so far.

“We’ve obviously enjoyed the pitches in Pakistan and I think we’ve got a pretty well-balanced side to play in any conditions so hopefully we can continue to do that and adjust to what’s in front of us,” said Bracewell.

“I think that’s been the strength of our side, adjusting to the surface and really throwing different looks at teams that are suited to that surface.”

India have been slammed for being allowed to play all their matches at one venue in contrast to the other seven teams who shuttle between three cities in Pakistan and the UAE.

But Bracewell played down the talk, saying: “It is what it is. It’s been decided and that’s the way that it is and there’s no point dwelling on that.

“It’s part of what makes it exciting and I personally think is coming to a different ground and trying to figure out those different conditions.”