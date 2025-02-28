China and Russia should strengthen coordination in international affairs, Xi says

BEIJING: China and Russia need to continue to strengthen coordination in international and regional affairs, President Xi Jinping told Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, in Beijing on Friday, Chinese state media reported.

China and Russia should maintain close communications at various levels, Xi said, adding that both countries will usher in “a series of significant agendas”.

Russia security chief Shoigu lands in Beijing: Russian agencies

In a separate meeting on Friday with Shoigu, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sino-Russia relations would remain “rock-solid and unshakable”, a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry said.

The two sides agreed to hold a new round of strategic security consultations at an appropriate time, it added.