AIRLINK 186.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.93%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.69%)
FCCL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.37%)
HUBC 130.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
MLCF 53.44 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.18%)
PACE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.18%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
PIAHCLA 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.16%)
POWER 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.14%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.04%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.46%)
SEARL 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.02 (-7.43%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
SYM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-8.53%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.58%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s foreign exchange reserves rise to two-month high

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2025 05:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose to a two-month high of $640.48 billion as of February 21, data released by the central bank on Friday showed.

The reserves rose by $4.76 billion in the reported week. They had fallen by $2.54 billion in the prior week, the most in a month.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank’s intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

The rupee, like its Asian peers, has been volatile amid uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade tariffs but periodic intervention by the central bank has helped cap large-scale losses in the domestic unit.

India’s forex reserves snap 3-week gaining streak

In the week to which the reserves data pertains, the rupee advanced 0.1% week-on-week, broadly benefiting from a weaker dollar.

The domestic unit ended at 87.4950 per dollar on Friday. It fell 1% in February, and had slipped to an all-time low of 87.95 during the month.

Foreign exchange reserves include India’s Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

Foreign exchange reserves (in million US dollars)
--------------------------------------------------
                              Feb 21       Feb 14
                               2025         2025
--------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      543,843      539,591
Gold                          74,576       74,150
SDRs                          17,971       17,897
Reserve Tranche Position       4,090        4,083
--------------------------------------------------
Total                        640,479      635,721
--------------------------------------------------
India’s foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

India’s foreign exchange reserves rise to two-month high

PSX observes volatility, KSE-100 up nearly 200 points

Hutchison Ports presents $1bn investment plan to modernize Pakistan’s ports

Sindh increases penalties: Late registration could cost vehicle owners up to Rs200,000

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Ramadan moon sighting

SBP’s rate cut cycle nears end, says brokerage house ahead of MPC

OGDC’s profit down 44% in 2QFY25 amid lower sales, high taxes

Afghanistan bat first against Australia in crucial Champions Trophy match

Uptick in inflation, water stress for crops likely

Read more stories