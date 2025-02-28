AIRLINK 186.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.93%)
Sports

Champions Trophy: Australia seal semi-finals spot after washout against Afghanistan

BR Web Desk Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 09:12pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australia have qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy after their crucial Group B game against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain in Lahore.

Australia, chasing 274 to win, were 109-1 after 12.5 overs with Travis Head and Steve Smith unbeaten on 59 and 19 respectively, when the rain stopped play.

Coach Trott says Afghanistan will never be taken lightly again

A wash-out would send Australia through to the semi-finals and leave Afghanistan on the brink of elimination.

Sediqullah Atal scored 85 while Azmatullah Omarzai made 67 in Afghanistan’s total of 273 all out in 50 overs.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy toss update ICC Champions Trophy match

