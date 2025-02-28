Champions Trophy: Australia seal semi-finals spot after washout against Afghanistan

Australia have qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy after their crucial Group B game against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain in Lahore.

Australia, chasing 274 to win, were 109-1 after 12.5 overs with Travis Head and Steve Smith unbeaten on 59 and 19 respectively, when the rain stopped play.

A wash-out would send Australia through to the semi-finals and leave Afghanistan on the brink of elimination.

Sediqullah Atal scored 85 while Azmatullah Omarzai made 67 in Afghanistan’s total of 273 all out in 50 overs.