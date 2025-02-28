AIRLINK 186.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.93%)
Pakistan

Ramadan 2025: moon not sighted in Pakistan, first roza to be on March 2

BR Web Desk Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 08:03pm

The Cent­ral Ruet-i-Hilal Commi­ttee meeting confirmed on Friday that the Ramadan 2025 moon was not sighted in Pakistan and that the first Ramadan will fall on March 02, 2025.

This was confirmed by the committee’s Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad in a press conference.

Announcing a unanimous decision at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad, committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said the first Ramadan will fall on Sunday, March 02, 2025.

He said that the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also met separately at their respective headquarters for the sighting of the Ramadan moon.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) had also forecasted that the month of Ramadan this year will begin on Sunday, March 2 in Pakistan.

In a report on Monday, Suparco said the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is likely to fall on March 31, 2025.

“According to precise astronomical models, the new moon (conjunction) for Ramadan will occur on February 28, 2025, at 05:45 PST. However, the visibility of the crescent depends on key factors such as the moon’s age, its angular separation from the sun, altitude at sunset, and atmospheric conditions,” Suparco said.

“Consequently, Sha’aban is expected to complete 30 days, and the first day of fasting will likely be observed on March 2.”

