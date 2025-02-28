Russia security chief Shoigu lands in Beijing: Russian agencies

MOSCOW: Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu landed in Beijing on Friday, Russian news agencies reported, for a flying visit to meet China’s top leadership.

“During the one-day visit, he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping… and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi,” TASS said.

Shoigu’s trip comes days after Xi spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, with the Chinese leader hailing Moscow’s “positive efforts to defuse” the Ukraine crisis.

Moscow and Beijing have strengthened military and trade ties since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, though China has sought to depict itself as a neutral party amid the three-year conflict.

Beijing remains a close political and economic partner of Moscow and has never condemned Russia’s actions, leading some NATO members to brand Beijing an “enabler” of the conflict.

Russian state media said Shoigu would “discuss bilateral issues in the sphere of ensuring security, as well as international and regional problems” with China’s senior leaders.

Shoigu’s visit – his second to China in the past three months, according to Russian media – comes after US President Donald Trump has pivoted towards Russia, sidelining Kyiv and European allies in a push for a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Shoigu, Russia’s former defence chief who is now secretary of the Security Council, held talks on Thursday with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur.

The security chief – seen as influential in the decision to send Russian troops into Ukraine in 2022 – also met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in Jakarta this week.