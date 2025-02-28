Federal Cabinet undergoes major expansion

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to 13 federal ministers, 11 ministers of state and three advisors in an oath-taking ceremony held at the Presidency on Thursday.

The newly-inducted officials have been included in the expanded federal cabinet, with their portfolios to be announced later. The strength of Cabinet team of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif including advisors and special assistants has reached 48.

Overall 27 members took oath, however, a federal minister — Imran Shah — and two state ministers — Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal and Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani— failed to reach on time due to traffic jam.

Here is PM Shehbaz’s cabinet: ministers and their portfolios

The newly sworn-in federal ministers include: Hanif Abbasi, Moin Wattoo, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yousaf, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Rana Bashir Iqbal, Raza Hayat Hiraj, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Khalid Hussain Magsi and Imran Ahmed Shah.

The ministers of state who took the oath include: Barrister Aqeel, Malik Rashid, Armaghan Subhani, Kheyl Das, Talal Chaudhry, Abdul Rehman Kanju, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Dr Mukhtar Bharath, Shazra Mansab, Aun Chaudhry, Wajih Qamar.

Advisors join cabinet are including, Muhammad Ali, Tauqeer Shah and Pervaiz Khattak.

While the oath-taking ceremony has been completed, the official portfolios of the newly-inducted ministers and advisors will be announced later. The ceremony was attended by senior government officials and dignitaries.

However, according to the sources Hanif Abbasi may be appointed as the Minister for Railways, while Tariq Fazal Chaudhry is expected to take charge of the Ministry of National Health Services.

Khalid Hussain Magsi is likely to be given the Ministry of Communications, whereas, Mustafa Kamal may be assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Currently, the Ministry of Science and Technology is held by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who also oversees the Ministry of Federal Education.

However, the sources revealed that while Kamal may take over science and technology, Siddiqui will retain his position as Minister for Federal Education.

