AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-28

Federal Cabinet undergoes major expansion

Naveed Butt Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to 13 federal ministers, 11 ministers of state and three advisors in an oath-taking ceremony held at the Presidency on Thursday.

The newly-inducted officials have been included in the expanded federal cabinet, with their portfolios to be announced later. The strength of Cabinet team of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif including advisors and special assistants has reached 48.

Overall 27 members took oath, however, a federal minister — Imran Shah — and two state ministers — Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal and Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani— failed to reach on time due to traffic jam.

Here is PM Shehbaz’s cabinet: ministers and their portfolios

The newly sworn-in federal ministers include: Hanif Abbasi, Moin Wattoo, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yousaf, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Rana Bashir Iqbal, Raza Hayat Hiraj, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Khalid Hussain Magsi and Imran Ahmed Shah.

The ministers of state who took the oath include: Barrister Aqeel, Malik Rashid, Armaghan Subhani, Kheyl Das, Talal Chaudhry, Abdul Rehman Kanju, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Dr Mukhtar Bharath, Shazra Mansab, Aun Chaudhry, Wajih Qamar.

Advisors join cabinet are including, Muhammad Ali, Tauqeer Shah and Pervaiz Khattak.

While the oath-taking ceremony has been completed, the official portfolios of the newly-inducted ministers and advisors will be announced later. The ceremony was attended by senior government officials and dignitaries.

However, according to the sources Hanif Abbasi may be appointed as the Minister for Railways, while Tariq Fazal Chaudhry is expected to take charge of the Ministry of National Health Services.

Khalid Hussain Magsi is likely to be given the Ministry of Communications, whereas, Mustafa Kamal may be assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Currently, the Ministry of Science and Technology is held by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who also oversees the Ministry of Federal Education.

However, the sources revealed that while Kamal may take over science and technology, Siddiqui will retain his position as Minister for Federal Education.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Cabinet federal ministers PM Shehbaz Sharif President Asif Ali Zardari Cabinet expanded ministers of state

Comments

200 characters

Federal Cabinet undergoes major expansion

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Fumigation licences for 57 cos: Food ministry gets NA panel’s approval

MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

FY25 PSDP covers 1,071 projects, NA panel told

Aurangzeb, MUFAP team discuss mutual fund industry growth

Ceramic, porcelain tiles: new customs values fixed

Attack on military installations on May 9th: SC questions ‘identification’ of culprits

Read more stories