PSX stays rangebound

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed lower for the second consecutive day, driven primarily by profit-taking in key sectors.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index decreased by 78.02 points or 0.07 percent, closing at 113,784.31 points Thursday down from 113,862.33 points a day earlier. The local bourse experienced a rangebound session, with the benchmark index fluctuating between an intraday high of 595 points and a low of 133 points.

Overall share trading activity on the ready counter declined to 397.393 million shares on Thursday compared to 640.178 million shares were traded on Wednesday. Total trading volume was Rs 19.327 billion down from Rs 22.74 billion.

On Thursday, BRIndex100 lost 5.02 points or 0.04 percent to 11,920.46 points with a total volume of 344.667 million shares. It touched an intraday high of 11,925.48 points and an intraday low of 11,920.46 points.

BRIndex30 opened at 35,736.41 points. It touched an intraday high of 35,807.87 points and an intraday low of 35,736.41 points and finally closed at 35,807.87 points which was 71.46 points or 0.2 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex30 was 214.480 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stock closed lower amid pressure in the pre-budget session as investor eye corporate and provincial tax reforms ahead of IMF approvals for the federal budget FY26 proposals.

He said uncertainty over IPP deals, and outcome of tax reforms under IMF review next week played a catalyst role in bearish close.

The market capitalization declined by Rs 16 billion to Rs 14.034 trillion. Out of 454 active scrips, 145 closed in positive and 253 in negative while the value of 56 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 71.837 million shares and closed at Rs 7.81 followed by WorldCall Telecom that closed at Rs 1.45 with 20.25 million shares. At-Tahur Ltd. ranked third with 17.624 million shares and closed at Rs32.84.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and PIA Holding Company Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 75.02 and Rs 30.75, respectively to close at Rs 23,399.99 and Rs 884.92 while Hoechst Pakistan Limited and Ismail Industries Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 184.68 and Rs 44.52 respectively to close at Rs 3,002.79 and Rs 1,890.40.

Analysts at JS said that the market’s downturn was primarily driven by profit-taking in key sectors, including banking and cement. Despite the decline, the upcoming IMF mission and the first review of the $7bn bailout program are expected to provide a positive outlook for Pakistan’s economy, they added. The focus on export-led growth and economic stabilization efforts is expected to continue bolstering market confidence in the coming months, they said.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 1744.39 points or 0.8 percent to close at 21,919.55 points with a total turnover of 6.147 million shares.BR Cement Index declined by 160.14 points or 1.26 percent to close at 12,534.20 points with a total turnover of 23.652 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 30,423.41 points, fell by 46.33 points or 0.15 percent with a total turnover of 27.956 million shares.BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 116.89 pints or 0.62 percent to close at 18,663.14 points with a total turnover of 28.865 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index increased by 74.58 points or 0.67 percent to close at 11,286.75 points with a total turnover of 47.790 million shares.BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 5,148.70 points with decline to 10.86 points or a percentage change of 0.21 with a total turnover of 34.601 million.

