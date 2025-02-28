MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) was convened on Thursday to examine the budgetary proposals for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26, specifically concerning the Ministry of Energy and its affiliated departments.

Chaired by Syed Mustafa Mehmood, the meeting held at the Parliament Resource Centre, focused on ensuring the alignment of proposed expenditures with national energy priorities.

In accordance with procedural rules, the committee undertook a thorough review of the Petroleum Division’s PSDP, with a particular emphasis on the proposed allocations for ongoing and future projects.

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

The additional secretary of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) presented the budgetary proposals, outlining five ongoing projects with a combined estimated cost of Rs3,891.525 million.

These projects, he explained, are designed to bolster Pakistan’s energy infrastructure by addressing critical areas such as oil and gas exploration, development, and strategic storage.

However, the committee expressed reservations regarding one particular project, the “Development of Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS).”

Following detailed deliberation and analysis, the Standing Committee on Energy recommended a freeze on this project.

The committee’s scrutiny of the FY 2025-26 PSDP highlights its role in overseeing the Ministry of Energy’s budgetary planning and ensuring that public funds are utilised effectively to advance the nation’s energy goals.

Further discussions and potential adjustments to the PSDP are expected as the budgetary process progresses.

