AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-28

MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) was convened on Thursday to examine the budgetary proposals for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26, specifically concerning the Ministry of Energy and its affiliated departments.

Chaired by Syed Mustafa Mehmood, the meeting held at the Parliament Resource Centre, focused on ensuring the alignment of proposed expenditures with national energy priorities.

In accordance with procedural rules, the committee undertook a thorough review of the Petroleum Division’s PSDP, with a particular emphasis on the proposed allocations for ongoing and future projects.

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

The additional secretary of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) presented the budgetary proposals, outlining five ongoing projects with a combined estimated cost of Rs3,891.525 million.

These projects, he explained, are designed to bolster Pakistan’s energy infrastructure by addressing critical areas such as oil and gas exploration, development, and strategic storage.

However, the committee expressed reservations regarding one particular project, the “Development of Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS).”

Following detailed deliberation and analysis, the Standing Committee on Energy recommended a freeze on this project.

The committee’s scrutiny of the FY 2025-26 PSDP highlights its role in overseeing the Ministry of Energy’s budgetary planning and ensuring that public funds are utilised effectively to advance the nation’s energy goals.

Further discussions and potential adjustments to the PSDP are expected as the budgetary process progresses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSDP PETROLEUM DIVISION budget ministry of energy Budget 2025 26 budgetary proposals budgetary planning PSDP FY 2025 26 PD panel MoE

Comments

200 characters

MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Fumigation licences for 57 cos: Food ministry gets NA panel’s approval

FY25 PSDP covers 1,071 projects, NA panel told

Aurangzeb, MUFAP team discuss mutual fund industry growth

Ceramic, porcelain tiles: new customs values fixed

Attack on military installations on May 9th: SC questions ‘identification’ of culprits

Read more stories