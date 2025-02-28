AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
FY25 PSDP covers 1,071 projects, NA panel told

APP Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee was informed on Thursday that the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2024-25 encompasses as many as 1,071 projects comprising 85 foreign-funded initiatives, 30 core projects, 105 projects that are close to completion, six projects designated for special areas, 738 projects currently in progress, and 107 newly-introduced projects.

A meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division, which was held here with Muhammad Atif in the chair, discussed the strategic shift in focus towards core, foreign-aided, and near completion projects to ensure optimal resource utilisation and timely delivery.

It underscored the importance of maintaining smooth economic and growth indicators, noting that development priorities must adapt to evolving government objectives.

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

The committee also stressed the need for collaborative efforts among all stakeholders, including political leaders, to streamline policies and ensure the seamless functioning of economic indicators, emphasising that any interference in development policies must be avoided to safeguard the country’s progress and long-term growth.

The panel was briefed on review of the country’s development policy framework, emphasising a multi-tiered approach to planning. At the core of the discussions was the perspective plan, a long-term strategic plan aligned with national vision, sustainability goals, economic growth, and transformative reforms aimed at addressing structural transformation.

The mid-term plan outlines strategic goals for the next five years, focusing on medium-term development priorities, while the short-term plan prioritises immediate objectives, resource allocation, and operational activities to ensure timely execution.

During the meeting, the committee was briefed on a proposed 10-year strategic partnership with the World Bank, valued at $20 billion, with the potential to expand up to $40 billion.

This partnership will focus on key areas such as nutrition, disaster preparedness, foundational education, and private sector engagement to bolster the development process.

Additionally, the committee called for an overhaul of the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) policy, which has been modified since 2013, noting that stagnation in NGOs projects due to ongoing legal proceedings in the high court has hindered developmental activities.

It urged swift resolution of these issues to facilitate NGOs in contributing effectively to national development.

The committee also criticised the fee structure imposed by the Pakistan Center for Philanthropy (PCP) on NGOs and recommended amendments to existing laws, highlighting international best practices where registered NGOs enjoy income tax exemptions.

It advocated for similar measures in Pakistan to encourage philanthropic activities and enhance the role of NGOs in the development sector. To accelerate the completion of federal government projects, the committee recommended ensuring adequate rupee cover for ongoing initiatives, aiming to optimise the utilisation of available funds and expedite project delivery. These deliberations reflect a strong commitment to strategic planning, collaborative governance, and policy reforms to drive sustainable development and economic growth.

