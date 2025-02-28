Nisab for Zakat fixed at Rs179,689

KARACHI: The federal government has set the “Nisab for Zakat” for the year 1445-46 A.H. at Rs. 179,689 for deductions from savings bank accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts, and similar accounts.

This year’s Zakat Nisab is Rs. 44,519 higher than the previous year’s threshold of Rs. 135,179 for Zakat deductions on savings and other accounts.

According to a notification, Administrator General Zakat has notified the “Nisab of Zakat” for the Zakat Year 1445-46AH at Rs. 179,689 (Rupees One Hundred Seventy- Nine Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-Nine only).

However, no deduction of Zakat at source shall be made, in case the amount standing to the credit of an account in respect of the assets mentioned in column 2 of Serial No.1 of the first schedule of Zakat and Ushr Ordinance, 1980, is less than Rs. 179,689/= on the first day of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, 1446 A.H.

First day of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak has already been notified as the “Deduction date” likely to fall on 1st or 2nd March, 2025 (subject to appearance of the moon) for deduction of Zakat from Saving Bank Accounts, Profit and Loss Sharing Accounts and other similar Accounts having credit balance of Rs. 179,689.

Ministry Of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety has asked all the Zakat Collection & Controlling Agencies (ZCCAs) to deduct the Zakat accordingly and a copy of return of Form CZ-08 (A&B) be provided to Ministry immediately after depositing Zakat in Central Zakat Account No.CZ-08 being maintained with the State Bank of Pakistan.

