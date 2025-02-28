Pakistan marks 6th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

ISLAMABAD: The sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort was commemorated on Thursday to pay tribute to the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan for demonstrating their resilience and resolve against Indian attempt to carry out a misadventure.

On February 27, 2019, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully thwarted a border violation by shooting down two Indian fighter jets. During this operation, an Indian pilot, Abhinandan, was also captured.

Meanwhile, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a song ‘Dushmana Sun’ on the completion of six years of Operation Swift Retort.

The song expresses a pledge and commitment by the brave sons of the nation for the defence of the motherland.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to the courage, professionalism and spirit of sacrifice of the Pakistani Armed Forces on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

In his message on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, the prime minister said that six years ago, on this day in 2019, the Pakistan Air Force sent a clear message to the enemy that Pakistan is fully capable of protecting its borders.

The prime minister said by giving a befitting reply to India’s aggression in the region, country’s armed forces proved that its soldiers are always ready for the security of Pakistan.

The prime minister said that the Pakistani Armed Forces have made great sacrifices for the security of the country, which the Pakistani nation can never forget.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has always strived to promote regional peace, but whenever an attempt was made to attack Pakistan’s national security and stability, the entire nation became united like an iron wall.

Meanwhile, in their messages the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs have paid tribute to the unwavering courage, professionalism, and sacrifices of Pakistan’s Armed Forces on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

According to ISPR, Operation Swift Retort was a resolute and measured response to India’s unwarranted aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s unyielding commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They reiterated their steadfast commitment to ensuring Pakistan’s national security and stability while continuing efforts to foster regional peace. They reaffirmed that Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain ever vigilant and fully prepared to counter any threat to the nation, upholding the trust and confidence reposed in them by the people of Pakistan. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paying tribute to sons of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has said that Pakistani Shaheens had defeated the enemy on February 27, 2019.