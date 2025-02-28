AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-28

Water resources planning & management: Wapda holds conference on application of AI

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am

LAHORE: The Wapda organized a one-day conference on application of Artificial Intelligence for water resources planning and management with a view to foster innovation by exploring potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in improving water resources sector.

The conference was held on Thursday at Wapda House Lahore. Wapda Member Water Jawaid Akhtar Latif was the chief guest.

The conference was attended by eminent scholars, researchers and students belonging to various universities across the country including NUST, GIKI, FAST, UET Lahore, LUMS, COMSATS, UET Taxila, Lahore College for Women University, Punjab University and QUEST, Nawabshah and Mehran University, Jamshoro.

The participants engaged in vibrant discussions on how AI technologies can transform the management and sustainable utilization of water resources in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that the conference was organized under the guidance and vision of Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r) to promote the application of innovative, state-of-the-art technologies for the sustainable management of vital water resources. It also aimed to highlight the role of Artificial Intelligence in enhancing water use efficiency and transforming hydropower generation.

Furthermore, the conference emphasized the importance of collaboration between academia and industry, fostering a connection between the latest AI-driven research and its real-world industrial applications.

Addressing the opening session, Member Water Jawaid Akhtar Latif said that this conference marks Wapda’s initiative to foster innovation and knowledge sharing in water resources, a series designed to strengthen collaboration with academia and shape the future of water management in Pakistan. Water resources are fundamental to our nation’s existence and management of water resources are crucial.

Artificial Intelligence offers unprecedented capabilities for analysis, prediction, and management, revolutionizing our approach to complex water-related issues. This conference showcases the forefront of AI’s application in addressing critical water resource challenges in Pakistan and beyond. The Wapda is playing a pivotal role in safeguarding this critical foundation.

The conference featured three technical sessions where researchers from across the country presented their research papers which were thoroughly reviewed by a high-level technical committee.

The research papers were focused on application of AI on hydropower, water resources, predicting and preventing climatic effects like glacial lake outburst flood and extreme events (floods and droughts), ground water, water distribution, drainage & hill torrents and improving environmental impacts and socio economics of water resources interventions.

Professor Dr Muhammad Irfan, Principal & Dean, School of Civil & Environmental Engineering, NUST Islamabad, made a detailed deliberation on “leveraging artificial intelligence in water resources planning, engineering & management”, Professor Dr Atiq-ur-Rehman, Director Centre of Excellence in Water Resources, UET Lahore, highlighted “AI-driven innovations in water resources planning and management” and Qurat Ul Ain Ahmad, Head of Water Resources and Glaciology Section, Ministry of Climate Change, shed a light on the climate change related water challenges of Pakistan.

Keynote speakers at the event underscored the growing importance of AI in water resource management, with applications in dams, hydropower, and groundwater addressing environmental and socio-economic challenges.

AI can be utilized to enhance decision-making, improve water efficiency, optimize dam operations, and maximize hydropower generation, promoting sustainable development.

