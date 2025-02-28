AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-28

UAF holds PLSP & Rescue Scout Course

Press Release Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am

FAISALABAD: The youth must be equipped with essential first-aid survival techniques amid the challenges of increasing ailments and road mishaps in the society. The step will help save lives.

This was said by Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, the Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad. He was talking to the participants of Pakistan Life Savers Programme (PLSP) and Rescue Scout Course arranged by Agrivarsity Scout Group UAF in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Department 1122.

He said the society can be turned into an ideal place by giving helping hands, care and support to others. He said that rescue and brotherhood is the missionary work that brings blessings and makes the world a home of peace and happiness.

He added scouting is a way of life, instilling discipline, teamwork and a deep sense of responsibility in young minds. These skills not only prepare individuals for challenging situations but also mold them into responsible citizens who serve the nation.

Dr Waseem Akram, Dr Ahmad Sattar, Dr Kashif Iqbal Khan and Amir Iqbal also spoke.

This course includes activities like first-aid, crises management, survival techniques, public safety and CPR training. This training will help the participants learn the basic lifesaving skills in order to deal with any accident and disaster.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UAF University of Agriculture Faisalabad PLSP first aid Rescue Scout Course Punjab Emergency Department

Comments

200 characters

UAF holds PLSP & Rescue Scout Course

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Fumigation licences for 57 cos: Food ministry gets NA panel’s approval

MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

FY25 PSDP covers 1,071 projects, NA panel told

Aurangzeb, MUFAP team discuss mutual fund industry growth

Ceramic, porcelain tiles: new customs values fixed

Attack on military installations on May 9th: SC questions ‘identification’ of culprits

Read more stories