UAF holds PLSP & Rescue Scout Course

FAISALABAD: The youth must be equipped with essential first-aid survival techniques amid the challenges of increasing ailments and road mishaps in the society. The step will help save lives.

This was said by Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, the Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad. He was talking to the participants of Pakistan Life Savers Programme (PLSP) and Rescue Scout Course arranged by Agrivarsity Scout Group UAF in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Department 1122.

He said the society can be turned into an ideal place by giving helping hands, care and support to others. He said that rescue and brotherhood is the missionary work that brings blessings and makes the world a home of peace and happiness.

He added scouting is a way of life, instilling discipline, teamwork and a deep sense of responsibility in young minds. These skills not only prepare individuals for challenging situations but also mold them into responsible citizens who serve the nation.

Dr Waseem Akram, Dr Ahmad Sattar, Dr Kashif Iqbal Khan and Amir Iqbal also spoke.

This course includes activities like first-aid, crises management, survival techniques, public safety and CPR training. This training will help the participants learn the basic lifesaving skills in order to deal with any accident and disaster.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025