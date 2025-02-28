AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-28

Insurance cheques distributed among policemen families

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am

LAHORE: Group insurance cheques were distributed among the families of police employees at the Capital City Police Headquarters. DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar distributed cheques amounting to over Rs3.713 million among 18 families of retired and deceased police personnel.

The recipients of the group insurance cheques included the families of SI Ejaz Ahmed, ASI Abid Hussain, Tariq Hussain, Head Constable Shahroz Khan, Mumtaz Hussain, Shahbaz Mansoor, Constable Ali Imran, Muhammad Jameel, Amanat Ali, Akhtar Rasool, Lady Naib Qasid Samira Rafiq and cook Usman.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that Lahore Police is not only committed to crime fighting but also operates as a welfare-oriented institution. He assured that the timely payment of dues to police employees and their families is a top priority. “Our employees, who dedicate their lives to ensuring public safety, are our role models. It is our duty to take care of their families’ welfare,” he added.

Imran Kishwar reaffirmed that the process of distributing welfare funds among police personnel and their families continues. He highlighted that the police department has taken exemplary steps for the medical care of employees, quality education for their children and overall welfare initiatives. He further stated that support for the families of police martyrs, including housing, marriage expenses, and employment opportunities remain a key priority.

The families of police employees expressed their gratitude to Lahore Police for ensuring the timely disbursement of dues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore police Insurance cheques police employees families Imran Kishwar

Comments

200 characters

Insurance cheques distributed among policemen families

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Fumigation licences for 57 cos: Food ministry gets NA panel’s approval

MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

FY25 PSDP covers 1,071 projects, NA panel told

Aurangzeb, MUFAP team discuss mutual fund industry growth

Ceramic, porcelain tiles: new customs values fixed

Attack on military installations on May 9th: SC questions ‘identification’ of culprits

Read more stories