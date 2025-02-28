Insurance cheques distributed among policemen families

LAHORE: Group insurance cheques were distributed among the families of police employees at the Capital City Police Headquarters. DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar distributed cheques amounting to over Rs3.713 million among 18 families of retired and deceased police personnel.

The recipients of the group insurance cheques included the families of SI Ejaz Ahmed, ASI Abid Hussain, Tariq Hussain, Head Constable Shahroz Khan, Mumtaz Hussain, Shahbaz Mansoor, Constable Ali Imran, Muhammad Jameel, Amanat Ali, Akhtar Rasool, Lady Naib Qasid Samira Rafiq and cook Usman.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that Lahore Police is not only committed to crime fighting but also operates as a welfare-oriented institution. He assured that the timely payment of dues to police employees and their families is a top priority. “Our employees, who dedicate their lives to ensuring public safety, are our role models. It is our duty to take care of their families’ welfare,” he added.

Imran Kishwar reaffirmed that the process of distributing welfare funds among police personnel and their families continues. He highlighted that the police department has taken exemplary steps for the medical care of employees, quality education for their children and overall welfare initiatives. He further stated that support for the families of police martyrs, including housing, marriage expenses, and employment opportunities remain a key priority.

The families of police employees expressed their gratitude to Lahore Police for ensuring the timely disbursement of dues.

