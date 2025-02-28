Improving trade ties with Pakistan top priority: Polish envoy

KARACHI: Maciej Pisarski, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland has said that improving trade relations with Pakistan is my mission and first priority.

Speaking at a meeting of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), he said Pakistan and Poland have a history of political, diplomatic and economic relations.

The Polish Ambassador assured the business community of his full support for increasing mutual trade relations

Both countries have a strong culture and rich historical heritage said the Polish ambassador said

The business community of Pakistan and Poland have close ties to each other, Mache Presarski

Poland will soon take over the presidency of the European Union, it will be a great opportunity for both countries, he expressed.

Pakistan and Poland need no introduction to do business in each other’s countries, Mache Presarski

Polish Ambassador meeting with President FPCCI Atif Ikram Shaikh and business community

President FPCCI Atif Ikram Shaikh said improvement of trade relations with European countries is inevitable for Pakistan.

The increase in trade volume in Pakistan and Poland in the recent period is satisfactory, President FPCCI

Both countries need to take steps to further increase mutual trade, Atif Ikram Sheikh

GSP Plus status has provided Pakistan Textiles with effective access to the Polish market, Atif Ikram Shaikh

Investment of Polish energy sector in Pakistan is very welcome said President FPCCI

Atif Ikram Sheikh has emphasized that Poland should invest in green economy initiatives in Pakistan.

