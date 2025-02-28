China to launch project to modernise gems industry

LAHORE: China is ready to launch a multipurpose project to modernise the gems and jewellery industry in Pakistan.

Pakistani gems are considered among the best in the world, with Pakistani emeralds being one of the finest precious stones globally, boasting a strong market worldwide.

This was stated during a meeting between a three-member Chinese delegation, led by Wang Xiaofeng, Vice President of Huarui Guoxing Culture Group, and Muhammad Ahmad, President of the Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council, at the sidelines of a three-day food expo organized by the Trade Development Authority.

The Chinese delegation also included Li Weishu, Vice President, and Wang Ziqi, Marketing Manager.

During the meeting, Muhammad Ahmad highlighted that Pakistani companies are highly interested in trade with China, the largest buyer of Pakistani gems. He emphasised the need to work on a multipurpose project to further enhance this trade relationship. He also noted that the exchange of delegations between the two countries could significantly boost trade.

Wang Xiaofeng, Head of the Chinese delegation, stated that he would discuss the matter with his government to initiate action on the proposals presented by Pakistan. He invited the Pakistani delegation to visit China’s gems and jewellery sector and participate in a single-country exhibition. He further added that China is fully prepared to assist Pakistan in cutting, polishing, and adding value to gems and will also provide training to Pakistani workers in this field.

This initiative is expected to strengthen trade relations between the two countries and further promote Pakistan’s gems and jewellery industry on a global scale.

