AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-28

China to launch project to modernise gems industry

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am

LAHORE: China is ready to launch a multipurpose project to modernise the gems and jewellery industry in Pakistan.

Pakistani gems are considered among the best in the world, with Pakistani emeralds being one of the finest precious stones globally, boasting a strong market worldwide.

This was stated during a meeting between a three-member Chinese delegation, led by Wang Xiaofeng, Vice President of Huarui Guoxing Culture Group, and Muhammad Ahmad, President of the Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council, at the sidelines of a three-day food expo organized by the Trade Development Authority.

The Chinese delegation also included Li Weishu, Vice President, and Wang Ziqi, Marketing Manager.

During the meeting, Muhammad Ahmad highlighted that Pakistani companies are highly interested in trade with China, the largest buyer of Pakistani gems. He emphasised the need to work on a multipurpose project to further enhance this trade relationship. He also noted that the exchange of delegations between the two countries could significantly boost trade.

Wang Xiaofeng, Head of the Chinese delegation, stated that he would discuss the matter with his government to initiate action on the proposals presented by Pakistan. He invited the Pakistani delegation to visit China’s gems and jewellery sector and participate in a single-country exhibition. He further added that China is fully prepared to assist Pakistan in cutting, polishing, and adding value to gems and will also provide training to Pakistani workers in this field.

This initiative is expected to strengthen trade relations between the two countries and further promote Pakistan’s gems and jewellery industry on a global scale.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan and China gems industry jewellery industry Gems sector Pakistani emeralds Pakistani gems

Comments

200 characters

China to launch project to modernise gems industry

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Fumigation licences for 57 cos: Food ministry gets NA panel’s approval

MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

FY25 PSDP covers 1,071 projects, NA panel told

Aurangzeb, MUFAP team discuss mutual fund industry growth

Ceramic, porcelain tiles: new customs values fixed

Attack on military installations on May 9th: SC questions ‘identification’ of culprits

Read more stories