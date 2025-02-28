AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-28

AC allows Elahi permanent exemption from personal appearance

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am

LAHORE: The Accountability Court on Thursday allowed permanent exemption to former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi from appearance in a reference against him regarding kickbacks in development projects.

The court granted him exemption from personal appearance due to illness and instead, a pleader, Anwar Hussain advocate, will appear in the trial proceedings on his behalf.

The court observed that the prosecution witnesses should not be summoned until a new regular judge was appointed in the court and adjourned the proceedings till March 12.

The NAB reference alleged that Muhammad Khan Bhatti being principal secretary to then Chief Minister Punjab Chuadhry Pervez Elahi maneuvred the award of contracts in favour of blue-eyed contractors in connivance with the government officials. It said the suspect released full payment to the contractors even before the commencement of construction work only to receive kickbacks.

The bureau alleged that money from the kickbacks had been transferred into the bank accounts of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

accountability court Pervez Elahi former CM Punjab

