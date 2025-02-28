AIRLINK 184.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.29%)
BOP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
FCCL 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 131.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 51.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
OGDC 212.61 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
PIBTL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
POWER 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 175.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PRL 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
PTC 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
SEARL 94.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.3%)
SYM 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.44%)
TELE 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TRG 61.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.83%)
WAVESAPP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 11,951 Increased By 30.5 (0.26%)
BR30 35,893 Increased By 85.3 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,071 Increased By 286.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 35,471 Increased By 83.7 (0.24%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-28

US copper futures rise as tariff worries mount

Reuters Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 08:29am

LONDON: US copper prices extended gains on Thursday, outperforming the London benchmark as worries about US import tariff plans inflated the regional premium and concerns about economic growth for the wider market.

The most active May copper futures on the US Comex exchange rose 1% to $4.634 per lb. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.5% to $9,415 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading. “Trade discussions are adding layers of uncertainty to base metal markets,” said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

China, the world’s top metals consumer, on Thursday urged the US to halt an investigation into potential new tariffs on copper imports, vowing to retaliate if Chinese entities become caught up in the levies.

US President Donald Trump clouded the outlook for looming levies on top trading partners Canada and Mexico on Wednesday by signalling that they would take effect on April 2 instead of the previously stated deadline of March 4.

But a White House official said levies on Mexican and Canadian goods remained in effect “as of this moment”, stirring further uncertainty about US trade policy. Trump also floated the idea on Wednesday of a 25% “reciprocal” tariff on European cars and other goods.

The Comex copper premium over the LME contract widened to $764 a ton from $633 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,642 a ton in official activity, zinc added 0.8% to $2,835 and nickel gained 1.5% to $15,810 while lead lost 0.3% to $2,004.

LME tin fell 1.7% to $31,850 while the April contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slumped by 3.7%, which analysts attributed to expectations that could resume from major supplier Myanmar’s Wa state.

A notice circulating on Chinese social media on Wednesday, purporting to be from the Wa State Industrial Minerals Management Bureau, outlined the procedure for securing permits for mining and exploration.

Copper Copper prices US copper US copper prices

Comments

200 characters

US copper futures rise as tariff worries mount

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Fumigation licences for 57 cos: Food ministry gets NA panel’s approval

MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

FY25 PSDP covers 1,071 projects, NA panel told

Aurangzeb, MUFAP team discuss mutual fund industry growth

Ceramic, porcelain tiles: new customs values fixed

Attack on military installations on May 9th: SC questions ‘identification’ of culprits

Read more stories