Karachi master plan: Experts debate failures in urban planning

KARACHI: A panel discussion: Karachi’s abandoned master plan - was held at the Climate Action Centre in collaboration with The Citizenry on Thursday, addressing the long-standing failures in Karachi’s urban planning and its dire consequences on climate resilience, displacement, and the city’s ecosystems.

The discussion explored the Karachi climate action plan, its potential integration with the Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047 and the future of sustainable urban development.

Moderated by Sadya Siddiqui, Lead Researcher at The Citizenry, the session brought together leading experts to assess the ongoing neglect of Karachi’s master plans and its impact on communities.

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and economic hub, has long suffered from an absence of cohesive urban planning. The Sindh government is currently developing the Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047, expected to be completed by August 2026. However, experts raised concerns about whether this plan would address Karachi’s immediate needs, given the historical failures of past planning efforts.

Speaking at the session, Mohammad Toheed, an urban planner, highlighted the fundamental flaws in Karachi’s master planning. He emphasised that the purpose of a master plan is to provide scientific evidence for population growth and structure the city accordingly, but Karachi’s past attempts have been riddled with delays, mismanagement, and lack of implementation.

“We have had seven master plans, most of which failed due to time lapses and lack of execution. The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) formulated a proper master plan in 1958, and even collaborated with the UNDP for a later plan, but it was never officially verified,” said Toheed. He further pointed out that Karachi’s planning is often shaped by political interests and authoritative control rather than expert urban planning, leading to severe mismanagement.

Toheed also noted that the city’s development approach is misguided, with Lahore’s construction model being imposed on Karachi, despite the two cities having vastly different geographic and infrastructural needs. “We haven’t understood our own city yet—how can an outside consultant?” he questioned.

As Karachi continues to grapple with extreme climate events, Yasir Darya, Director of the Climate Action Centre, criticized the lack of climate-sensitive urban planning. He pointed out that Karachi’s development decisions have systematically excluded local climate experts, making the Karachi Climate Action Plan ineffective in addressing the city’s worsening environmental conditions.

“The plan was formulated without integrating the knowledge of Karachi’s own experts. The fate of 30 million people was decided by just 30 individuals. This lack of inclusive consultation is alarming,” Darya remarked. He cited the destruction of informal settlements in Orangi and Gujjar Nullah as examples of the city abandoning its vulnerable populations, forcing thousands into homelessness without sustainable rehousing solutions.

The discussion also shed light on the threats posed by illegal land reclamation and rapid urbanization, which are endangering coastal communities, traditional fishing practices, and Karachi’s few remaining protected national parks. As extreme heatwave, urban flooding, and rising sea levels intensify, Karachi’s poor planning only exacerbates the risks.

Hawwa Fazal, a journalist covering urban issues, highlighted the governance failures that continue to plague Karachi’s urban landscape. She pointed out that the city’s master plan department, established after 2020, holds little authority, reducing its effectiveness in guiding Karachi’s development.

“Our master plans have remained just that—plans, without proper execution. There have been major gaps in every version,” she noted. Fazal also emphasized the lack of disaster management infrastructure, the unchecked privatization of water resources, and inefficient garbage disposal systems as critical issues left unaddressed.

Experts at the panel stressed that accountability remains a major missing component in Karachi’s planning process. There is no systematic oversight to ensure urban plans are followed, leading to a continuous cycle of failed projects and growing disparities.

With the Sindh government aiming to finalise the Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047 by 2026, panelists debated whether it would break the cycle of neglect and mismanagement. They explored the urgent need for a transparent, inclusive, and climate-responsive master plan, one that actively involves local urban planners, climate experts, and community stakeholders rather than relying solely on government-appointed consultants.

