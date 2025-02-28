Pink bikes, EVs & double-decker buses: Sindh Cabinet clears way for modern transport revamp

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while presiding over a cabinet meeting, made several significant decisions, including the procurement of 1,000 pink electric motorcycles for women, the acquisition of double-decker buses and electric vehicles (EVs) for the city besides the immediate improvement of Kinjhar Lake and the KB Feeder to provide water for the K-IV project,

Additionally, the Chief Minister allowed Dow to establish a company to manufacture anti-snake and anti-rabies vaccines.

The meeting, held on Thursday at the CM House, was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, the Chief Secretary, and relevant secretaries.

Pink Electric Motorcycles for Women: The cabinet was informed that the Transport and Sindh Mass Transit Authority (T&MTD) plans to launch a program aimed at enhancing female mobility through sustainable transportation.

This initiative will introduce approximately 1,000 electric motorcycles for women, which will be allocated through an open and transparent balloting process. The initiative requires Rs 300 million to be obtained outside the budget. The cabinet noted that an increasing number of women worldwide are opting for electric motorcycles as their primary mode of transport for daily commuting.

The main factors driving this demand include greater mobility, cost-effectiveness compared to cars or public transport, eco-friendliness, and minimal maintenance. These motorcycles significantly contribute to enhanced mobility and independence for women, promote economic empowerment, break gender stereotypes, and improve safety and security.

The cabinet decided that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) would procure the EV motorcycles through competitive bidding from one or more manufacturers, contingent on price and maintenance factors. Distribution will occur via a transparent open balloting process in the presence of media, subject to the qualification criteria, including the applicant must be a permanent resident of Sindh. The applicant must be a student or a working female. The applicant cannot sell the electric motorcycle for seven years.

Procurement of 50 Buses: The cabinet was informed that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) plans to procure 50 public transport buses for Karachi, including 15 double-decker buses and 35 electric buses. The transport department intends to operate 15 double-decker buses on Shahrah-e-Faisal and approved the proposal, allocating Rs 3 billion for the project.

The buses would be operated on different routes in the city.

Improvement of KB Feeder & Kinjhar Lake for K-IV: The cabinet was told that the Sindh government, in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, has launched the “Greater Karachi Bulk Supply Scheme K-IV” to increase the water supply by 1,200 cusecs, totaling 2,400 cusecs for the K-IV scheme. On July 19, 2023, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved a PC-1 titled `Water Requirement for the K-IV Project,’ with a budget of Rs 39,942.559 million, equally split between the Federal and Sindh Governments. Since then, construction materials and labour costs have risen significantly.

During 2023-24, the Irrigation Department sought interim relief for eight items related to ongoing contracts since no new schemes were awarded, apart from the Kalri Baghar Feeder Upper Lining Project. Although the Sindh Cabinet approved the Composite Schedule of Rates (CSR) 2024 in June, 2024, this approval has no retrospective impact on the project.

At the second Project Steering Committee meeting on November 7, 2024, the committee acknowledged the necessity of timely completion, agreeing on interim relief for the eight items and suggesting a revised PC-1 for approval. The revised PC-1 was prepared and discussed at the 30th Project Development Working Party (PDWP) meeting on December 16, 2024. Options for consideration include granting interim relief and revising the PC-1. The cabinet approved the proposal and directed the Irrigation department to revise PC-1 and get the project completed in time.

K-IV Transmission Line: The cabinet was also informed of the need to construct a transmission line for the K-IV project by the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC). Additionally, a 132 kV grid station is required, necessitating funding of Rs 16.47 billion for its establishment.

The Energy Department has agreed that the loan amount will be disbursed in tranches based on the actual progress of the project, which will be verified by the Energy Department. The cabinet approved a 20 per cent joint equity investment totaling Rs. 3,295 million by STDC and the Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (SEHCL). The remaining 80 per cent, amounting to Rs. 13,179 million, will be financed through debt or loans from the Sindh government.

The repayment of the loan by STDC will begin from the Commercial Operations Date (COD). The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) will act as the 50 MW bulk-power consumer for the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO). A Transmission Service Agreement (TSA) will be signed between KWSC and STDC, and a 50 MW Renewable Energy Hybrid Independent Power Plant (IPP) will subsequently be established in the vicinity.

KWSSIP: The Karachi Water Supply & Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) was initiated following the 2016 Karachi Diagnostic Study. This project aims to enhance the city’s water and sewerage infrastructure with a budget of $1.6 billion and is set to be implemented over 12 years (2020-2032) in four phases. The financing is provided by the World Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the Government of Sindh in a ratio of 40:40:20.

As of April 3, 2023, Phase 2 (SOP-II) has been approved with a budget of $600 million by the Sindh External Debt Management Committee. Formal negotiations with the World Bank occurred on October 18, 2024, with multiple government representatives participating. After successfully concluding negotiations, the loan is expected to be effective by March 2025, pending approval from the World Bank Board.

