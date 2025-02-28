ABHI, TPL Corp Ltd celebrate launch of Microfinance Bank

KARACHI: In a historic milestone, ABHI and TPL Corp Limited came together to celebrate the grand launch of ABHI Microfinance Bank at Mohatta Palace. This strategic collaboration, approved by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), marks a significant step toward redefining financial inclusion in the country.

To commemorate this milestone, ABHI and TPL Corp Limited hosted an exclusive event, bringing together international investors, industry leaders, financial experts, and key stakeholders. The gathering served as a platform to highlight the collective vision of the three entities in transforming Pakistan’s financial landscape.

The event featured insightful discussions on the future of microfinance, digital banking, and financial accessibility. Prominent speakers included Jameel Ahmed, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan; Omair Ansari, Co-Founder & CEO of ABHI; Dave Nangle, Managing Partner of VEF; Atif Bokhari, Chairman of the Board at ABHI Microfinance Bank; and Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO at TPL Insurance & Director at ABHI Microfinance Bank.

In the course of this event, Jameel Ahmed, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, while highlighting much improved macro-economic indicators of Pakistan stated, “This acquisition marks a significant step toward strengthening Pakistan’s financial ecosystem and expanding access to credit for unserved and underserved communities. Collaborations like these play a vital role in driving financial inclusion and empowering individuals and businesses across the country.”

A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of the official logo of ABHI Microfinance Bank, symbolizing a new era of financial empowerment and inclusion. The launch reflects the bank’s commitment to leveraging technology and partnerships to provide accessible, innovative financial solutions tailored to Pakistan’s evolving needs.

Guests at the event engaged in networking opportunities and interactive sessions exploring how the synergy between ABHI, TPL Corp, and FINCA Microfinance Bank will bridge financial gaps, empower small businesses, and create sustainable economic opportunities for millions of Pakistanis.

This partnership between ABHI and TPL Corp is set to redefine financial accessibility in Pakistan. With this acquisition, ABHI Microfinance Bank is poised to revolutionize financial accessibility, unlock new economic opportunities, and empower individuals and businesses nationwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025