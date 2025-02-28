AIRLINK 184.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.29%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-28

FJC attack cases against IK, others: ATC hasn’t received ministry’s reply regarding jail trial so far

Fazal Sher Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 07:43am

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has so far not received the reply of the Ministry of Law regarding the jail trial of the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and others.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, during the previous hearing, said that due to the absence of the PTI founder as he is in jail, the trial has not progressed. “I am writing a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the jail trial for the cases registered at Golra and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police stations,” the judge said.

During the hearing of the FJC attack case on Thursday, the court adjourned hearing of the case without proceedings due to the absence of the judge, but the court staff informed the defence lawyer it has not received the reply of the Ministry of Law and Justice concerning the jail trial of Khan, as he [Khan] is imprisoned in Adiala jail in other cases.

PTI lawyers Sardar Masroof and Attequr Rehman appeared before the court. PTI’s former leaders Aamir Kiyani and Ali Nawaz also attended the hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 8.

During the previous hearing, the court had started the process to declare PTI leader Hammad Azhar and former minister Farrukh Habib as absconders in these cases.

The other accused in this case is Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Azhar, Habib and others.

Meanwhile, a local court, on Thursday, adjourned a case registered against PTI leader Asad Qaiser in the connection with PTI Azadi March due to his [Qaiser’s] absence till April 7.

Senior Civil judge Muhammad Abbas Shah, while hearing the case, did not hear arguments on Qaiser’s acquittal due to his absence.

At the start of the hearing, Qaiser’s lawyer Ayesha Khalid filed an application seeking exemption for his client from personal appearance before the court for one day.

The court approved the PTI leader’s exemption application. Qaiser had filed acquittal application in the case through his lawyer during the previous hearing. The court adjourned hearing of the case till April 7.

