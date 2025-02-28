NTC team takes up textile sector challenges with PYMA

KARACHI: A delegation of the National Tariff Commission (NTC), led by Chairman Naeem Anwer, visited the Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) to engage in productive discussions about the challenges facing the textile sector.

Accompanying Anwer were Iqbal Tabish, Member of the NTC, and Mazhar Ghafoor, Deputy Director of the NTC.

The PYMA was represented by a strong line-up of industry leaders, including Altaf Haroon, Vice Chairman of the Sindh & Baluchistan Region; Khursheed Ahmed Shaikh, Former Central Chairman and Chairman of the NTC Committee at PYMA; Muhammad Usman, Former Central Chairman; M. Aslam Moten, Former Vice Chairman; Sohail Nisar, Former Senior Vice Chairman; Javed Khanani, Former Vice Chairman; and other key members of the Executive Committee.

The meeting focused on critical issues, particularly grievances tied to anti-dumping measures impacting the textile sector, a vital pillar of Pakistan’s economy. The NTC delegation presented an in-depth study titled “Industrial Competitiveness and Export Growth of the Textile Sector Including MMF,” shedding light on strategies to enhance the industry’s global standing.

“One of the key topics addressed during the meeting was the impact of these anti-dumping measures, which have posed significant challenges for the sector. Both sides reviewed the issue in detail and explored ways to mitigate the negative effects on the industry.”

During the discussions, the NTC outlined specific data requirements essential for shaping effective policies. PYMA committed to providing the requested information promptly, signaling a collaborative effort to bolster Pakistan’s textile exports.

