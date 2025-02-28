AIRLINK 184.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.29%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
FCCL 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
HUBC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.56%)
HUMNL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
KOSM 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 51.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.43%)
OGDC 212.75 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.3%)
PACE 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
PAEL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
PIBTL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
POWER 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 175.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.4%)
PRL 34.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
PTC 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.67%)
SEARL 94.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SSGC 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
SYM 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.86%)
TELE 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TRG 61.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.26%)
WAVESAPP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 11,943 Increased By 22.8 (0.19%)
BR30 35,891 Increased By 82.8 (0.23%)
KSE100 114,088 Increased By 304 (0.27%)
KSE30 35,461 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-28

NTC team takes up textile sector challenges with PYMA

Recorder Report Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 07:46am

KARACHI: A delegation of the National Tariff Commission (NTC), led by Chairman Naeem Anwer, visited the Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) to engage in productive discussions about the challenges facing the textile sector.

Accompanying Anwer were Iqbal Tabish, Member of the NTC, and Mazhar Ghafoor, Deputy Director of the NTC.

The PYMA was represented by a strong line-up of industry leaders, including Altaf Haroon, Vice Chairman of the Sindh & Baluchistan Region; Khursheed Ahmed Shaikh, Former Central Chairman and Chairman of the NTC Committee at PYMA; Muhammad Usman, Former Central Chairman; M. Aslam Moten, Former Vice Chairman; Sohail Nisar, Former Senior Vice Chairman; Javed Khanani, Former Vice Chairman; and other key members of the Executive Committee.

The meeting focused on critical issues, particularly grievances tied to anti-dumping measures impacting the textile sector, a vital pillar of Pakistan’s economy. The NTC delegation presented an in-depth study titled “Industrial Competitiveness and Export Growth of the Textile Sector Including MMF,” shedding light on strategies to enhance the industry’s global standing.

“One of the key topics addressed during the meeting was the impact of these anti-dumping measures, which have posed significant challenges for the sector. Both sides reviewed the issue in detail and explored ways to mitigate the negative effects on the industry.”

During the discussions, the NTC outlined specific data requirements essential for shaping effective policies. PYMA committed to providing the requested information promptly, signaling a collaborative effort to bolster Pakistan’s textile exports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

textile sector PYMA NTC National Tariff Commission Naeem Anwer

Comments

200 characters

NTC team takes up textile sector challenges with PYMA

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Fumigation licences for 57 cos: Food ministry gets NA panel’s approval

MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

FY25 PSDP covers 1,071 projects, NA panel told

Aurangzeb, MUFAP team discuss mutual fund industry growth

Ceramic, porcelain tiles: new customs values fixed

Attack on military installations on May 9th: SC questions ‘identification’ of culprits

Read more stories