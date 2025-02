HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, successfully organized its 8th Annual Agri-Tech Final Year Project (FYP) Exhibition and Job Fair, bringing together academia and industry to foster innovation and employment opportunities.

The event featured 33 groundbreaking projects developed by final-year students, while leading private IT firms set up stalls to offer career opportunities to fresh graduates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025