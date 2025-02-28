AIRLINK 184.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.29%)
Pakistan

Plastic Licence Registration Desks established

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2025 07:59am

Lahore: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ‘Plastic License Registration Desks’ have been established in nine big cities of the province. Online registration of plastic manufacturers, re-cyclers, traders and sellers has been started to make Punjab a zero plastic province.

Desks for plastic license registration are being made functional in Lahore on February 25 and in Gujranwala on February 27. Plastic license registration desks will be made functional in Sialkot today (February 28) while in Multan and Bahawalpur on March 4 and 5.

